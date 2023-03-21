Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Newmont by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Newmont by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Newmont by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newmont Stock Down 0.7 %

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

