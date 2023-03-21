NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th.

NYSE NXRT opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.41. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $95.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -479.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 102,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

