NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Trading Up 0.7 %

NIKE stock opened at $121.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $187.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.05.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. OTR Global upgraded NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.66.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

