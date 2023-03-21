North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 840 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 101.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $305.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.70. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $396.50. The company has a market capitalization of $135.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

About Netflix



Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

