North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $293,000 Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.67.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $250.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.51 and a 200-day moving average of $219.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $253.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.71 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 24.28%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Churchill Downs

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $4,929,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,417,499.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Churchill Downs Profile

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.