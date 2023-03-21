North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $600,000 Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,792 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in BP were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,718,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BP by 359.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 619,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after buying an additional 484,618 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,192,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in BP by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 479,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BP from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BP from GBX 700 ($8.60) to GBX 1,000 ($12.28) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.93.

BP Stock Up 1.8 %

BP Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.82, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.48. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.3966 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. BP’s payout ratio is presently -249.20%.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

