North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $715,000 Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 1.2 %

CBSH opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.83 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.07.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $1,411,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,172,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,795,800.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $1,411,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,172,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,795,800.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.