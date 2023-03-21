North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $828,000 Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 22,130.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.08% of AdvanSix worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in AdvanSix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ASIX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

AdvanSix Stock Up 1.5 %

ASIX stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.25. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.88.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $404.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.63 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 24.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Profile

(Get Rating)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.