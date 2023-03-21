North Star Investment Management Corp. Makes New $689,000 Investment in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.06% of TriMas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 1,117.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 80.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 182.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 171.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TRS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriMas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised TriMas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

TriMas Stock Performance

TRS stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.85. TriMas Co. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.72.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $203.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.65 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriMas

In other TriMas news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,832.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

