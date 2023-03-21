North Star Investment Management Corp. Makes New $739,000 Investment in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Haemonetics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Haemonetics by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Haemonetics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

Haemonetics Stock Up 2.0 %

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day moving average is $80.02. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $91.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.