North Star Investment Management Corp. Makes New $823,000 Investment in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 35,913 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,047,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 22.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $67.30 on Tuesday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average is $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $582.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.75 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 42.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $241,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $241,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $732,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 236,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,333,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,377 shares of company stock worth $5,267,804. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

