North Star Investment Management Corp. Makes New Investment in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COHU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cohu by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 209.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COHU opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

