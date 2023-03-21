North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 42,857.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $90.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $109.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Stories

