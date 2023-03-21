North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases Shares of 21,817 Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.08% of Shoe Carnival as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at $787,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 292,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 29,419 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 18.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62. The stock has a market cap of $627.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.43. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.58.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

