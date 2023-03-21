North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) by 132,193.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,829 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.16% of VSE worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 789.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 36.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of VSE by 33.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VSE by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE Price Performance

VSE stock opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81. VSE Co. has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.50.

VSE Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

VSEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VSE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

VSE Profile

(Get Rating)

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.