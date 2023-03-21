North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,247 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,563 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after buying an additional 1,001,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,332,000 after buying an additional 796,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,831,000 after buying an additional 483,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 271.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,691,000 after buying an additional 357,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.60. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $126.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

