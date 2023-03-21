North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 2,276 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

