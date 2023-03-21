North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 600 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nutrien by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,896,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,503,000 after buying an additional 217,922 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Nutrien by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTR stock opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day moving average of $79.85.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price target on Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.18.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

