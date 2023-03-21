North Star Investment Management Corp. Takes $807,000 Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.06% of OSI Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,829,000 after buying an additional 35,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in OSI Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 378,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $98.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.79. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $103.17.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 1,230 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $116,960.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,218,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $116,960.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,950 shares in the company, valued at $9,218,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $1,857,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,441,523.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,285 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

