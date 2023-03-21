North Star Investment Management Corp. Takes $807,000 Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.06% of OSI Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,829,000 after buying an additional 35,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in OSI Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 378,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of OSIS stock opened at $98.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.79. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $103.17.
In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 1,230 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $116,960.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,218,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $116,960.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,950 shares in the company, valued at $9,218,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $1,857,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,441,523.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,285 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
