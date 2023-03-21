NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,731 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.4% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 59.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,469,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6,749.0% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,875 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $285,893,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,773 shares of company stock worth $51,181,100. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $259.00 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.95. The company has a market cap of $639.73 billion, a PE ratio of 148.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.22.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

