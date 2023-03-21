NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Increased by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.22.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $259.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $639.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,773 shares of company stock valued at $51,181,100. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

