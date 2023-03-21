OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $218.15 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The company has a market cap of $410.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.52.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

