OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $260,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.60. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $126.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

