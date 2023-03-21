O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $816.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $821.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $798.22. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $873.94. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.