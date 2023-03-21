Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orion Group in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Orion Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:ORN opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Orion Group by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

