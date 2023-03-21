Orser Capital Management LLC Has $902,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Orser Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,614 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,425 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,035,000 after buying an additional 343,345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,079,000 after buying an additional 282,870 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after buying an additional 281,737 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $234.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $285.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

