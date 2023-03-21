Orser Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.9% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $279.21 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $293.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.96.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.