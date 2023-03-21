Orser Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Orser Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.2% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $189.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

