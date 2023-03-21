Orser Capital Management LLC Sells 780 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Orser Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Boeing by 10.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 241.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 66,919 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Boeing by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA opened at $204.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.98 and a 200-day moving average of $178.51. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

