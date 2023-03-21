Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,396 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,718,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,670,000 after acquiring an additional 275,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,547,000 after acquiring an additional 659,192 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,130,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219,247 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $39,637.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,136.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,051. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

