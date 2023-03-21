Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PARAP. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $209,000.

Paramount Global Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PARAP opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $57.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.48.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $1.4375 dividend. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

