Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.25.

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,276,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

PH opened at $315.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.02 and its 200-day moving average is $300.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

