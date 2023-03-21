PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.30.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PKI. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Institutional Trading of PerkinElmer
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,014,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,135,406,000 after buying an additional 68,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,071,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,693,176,000 after buying an additional 151,569 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 243,398.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,877,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,665,510,000 after buying an additional 11,872,957 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,777,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,371,029,000 after buying an additional 1,020,617 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,204,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,225,000 after buying an additional 32,829 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PerkinElmer Trading Up 1.0 %
PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.11%.
PerkinElmer Company Profile
PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.
