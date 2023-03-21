Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

PFE opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

