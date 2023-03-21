Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 30,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 63,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Pfizer by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 811,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,567,000 after acquiring an additional 218,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $230.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

