Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLNT. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day moving average is $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $88.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.48 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a net margin of 10.61%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

