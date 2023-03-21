PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 218.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,881 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PTC were worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in PTC by 43.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PTC by 1,527.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in PTC by 157.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $119.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.89. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $2,448,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,245,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,090,561.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $2,448,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,245,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,090,561.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,479 shares of company stock valued at $25,741,693. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PTC

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

