Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Issued By DA Davidson

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of LCI Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LCI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.85 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.98). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $894.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.14.

Shares of LCII opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.25 and its 200-day moving average is $104.59. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $139.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

