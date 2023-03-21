Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Issued By DA Davidson

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a report issued on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2023 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HWC. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.98. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

