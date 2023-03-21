Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.21.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

RIGL stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.75. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,419.00%. The company had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

