Riverwater Partners LLC Has $647,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Riverwater Partners LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,675,000 after purchasing an additional 467,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after purchasing an additional 317,858 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.