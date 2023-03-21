Riverwater Partners LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.94.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

