Riverwater Partners LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

Mondelez International Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

