Riverwater Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,252 Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 127,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $887.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently -256.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPP. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.