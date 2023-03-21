Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

ROIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

ROIV opened at $8.71 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.96% and a negative net margin of 2,887.92%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 95,484 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $698,942.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 753,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,371.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 95,484 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $698,942.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 753,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,371.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $31,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,409,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,553,227.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,121,433 shares of company stock valued at $32,707,169. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

