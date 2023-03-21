RVW Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RVW Wealth LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,936 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in Walt Disney by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,355 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,156 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 121,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $94.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

