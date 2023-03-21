Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives $62.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. Raymond James began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.72. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,696 shares of company stock worth $15,227,195. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $1,008,286,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $588,789,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121,321 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 501.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,401,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 11,443.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134,518 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

