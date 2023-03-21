Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $58.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHAK. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.80 and a beta of 1.67. Shake Shack has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $71.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $238.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.54 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,468.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 96.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 22.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Shake Shack by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Shake Shack by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

