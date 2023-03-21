Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Titleist Asset Management LTD.

Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,473 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Shell were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $2,090,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 3,000 ($36.84) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.91) to GBX 2,987 ($36.68) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell stock opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

