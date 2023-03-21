Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $2.89 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,940 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 41,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 836,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.6 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

